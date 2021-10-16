Worsening communal atmosphere, bad economic situation discussed in CWC meeting: Meira Kumar

Senior Congress leader Meira Kumar said on Friday that various issues like the "worsening communal atmosphere" and "bad economic situation" of the country, were discussed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi.

The strategy for the upcoming State Assembly elections was also discussed during the meeting, said Kumar.

Kumar while speaking toafter the meeting said, "We discussed various important matters of the country, like the worsening communal atmosphere in the country, the bad economic situation of the country. We discussed the strategies for the upcoming state elections."

Kumar added that discussions also took place on farm protests and the situations at the borders of the country.

When asked if the G23 group of leaders was discussed in the meet, she said, "There were no discussions over this matter. Nobody is angry."

Congress's supreme body, the CWC, met on Saturday at the AICC headquarters here today to discuss the organisational elections, forthcoming Assembly polls and current political situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor