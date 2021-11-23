Would BJP react similarly to 'hard analysis' about their handling of national security, asks Manish Tewari after row over new book

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at Congress over the issue of national security citing the excerpts from his new book, Congress MP Msh Tewari on Tuesday asked if the BJP would react similarly to some "hard analysis' about their handling of the national security.

"I am rather amused at BJP reaction to one excerpt from a 304 Page book that tries to dissect responses to National Security Situations that Impacted India. I wonder would they react similarly to some "hard analysis' about their handling of the National Security Remit also?" Tewari tweeted.

In his latest book, Tewari has criticized the inactions of the then UPA government after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and said that India should have "actioned a kinetic response" to "a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people".

"Our actions should have spoken louder than our words", Tewari says as per the excerpts of the book '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India' released by the Congress leader himself on his Twitter account.

"For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done," an excerpt from the book read.

"It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11," it added.

Citing Tewari's book, BJP on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress and stated that the excerpts from the publication show that the then UPA government was insensitive, useless and was even not concerned about national security.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

( With inputs from ANI )

