Yediyurappa reaches legislature party meet with Pradhan, Reddy

Bengaluru, July 27 Karnataka's outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reached the venue of the legislature party meeting, scheduled at a private hotel in Bengaluru, to select his successor.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, and Kishan Reddy, appointed as observers for the meet, and national General Secretary C.T. Ravi also reached the venue with him.

Yediyurappa, flanked by the two observers, entered the venue, flashing a victory mark. The meeting is expected to start in few moments.

