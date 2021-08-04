Yediyurappa's close aide Renukacharya left high and dry

Bengaluru, Aug 4 Former Karnataka chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa's close aide, M.P. Renukacharya got emotional during his meeting with his political mentor here on Wednesday.

Outspoken Renukacharya, who waged a lone battle against Yediyurappa baiters in the party, was anticipating that he would be rewarded with a cabinet berth, however, his detractors got an upper-hand and succeeded in denying him the berth.

Renukacharya learnt to have asked his mentor why he was denied the berth in the cabinet. "I have been fighting for you (Yediyurappa) and ultimately it cost me the berth," Renukacharya learnt to have said.

Yediyurappa on his part consoled emotional Renukarcharya stating that he had a bright future in the party.

Even as the leaders were lobbying for cabinet berths for themselves, just a week ago, the BJP lawmaker, Renukacharya, had moved the court seeking to restrain media houses from publishing or telecasting any defamatory material against him in relation to the former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi sex scandal.

A section of his opponents in the party seems to have used this to drive home the point that his induction might cause an embarrassment to the party in the days to come, as a result of this, his name was dropped in the initial rounds of discussions itself, people in the know of things said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor