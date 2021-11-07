Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend BJP's national executive meeting in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning arrived at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting.

Chief Minister Adityanath's attending the meet assumes much significance as the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held in 2022 and the meeting is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results and decide on the strategy for upcoming Assembly elections.

Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Hardeep Puri, former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister of State Vijay Kumar Singh arrived at the venue.

Preparations are in full swing for BJP's national executive meeting.

The meeting is expected to start at 10 am today and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting will be attended by 124 party members of which some leaders will attend through video conferencing.

The seven states slated to go for Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

( With inputs from ANI )

