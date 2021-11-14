Yogi Adityanath is like an angel for Muslims: Jamal Siddiqui

New Delhi, Nov 14 BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 'is like an angel for Muslims'.

Substantiating his claim, Siddiqui said Muslims are happy with the developmental works carried out by Adityanath and the help extended to people during the Coronavirus pandemic and the rooting out of corruption.

Opposition has always been attacking the BJP over various issues including Hindutva, Ram Mandir, Article 370 and Uniform Civil Code and dubbing the saffron party as "anti-Muslim". Due to the Opposition's attack and party's "anti-Muslim image", the saffron party has never thought of getting votes from the Muslim community. But this time, the BJP is trying to too Muslim voters and is claiming of getting their support. The BJP is going all out to change its "anti-Muslim" image.

All the above said issues were discussed during an exclusive interview with . Excerpts of the interview:

Q: You have been claiming that Muslim voter is connecting with the BJP but opposition dubs you as "anti-Muslim". Generally it is said that Muslim electorate do not vote for BJP, what has changed this time that you expect the minority community will vote for you?

A: Muslims have understood that they were being manipulated by parties with vested interests. They have come to know that the "saffron colour" with which opposition parties used to scare them is their 'chistia' colour. Muslims of the country know that Modi has taken India to the world stage.

Q: Muslim community has been voting to defeat the BJP, why you think it will vote for you now?

A: Muslim community also wants to walk ahead on the path of development. During the pandemic times, 80 crore people were distributed free ration without any discrimination. Muslims are drawing benefits of all the welfare schemes implemented by the Central and state governments. Muslims tested us and cleared the illusion about the party's "anti-Muslim" image.

The Muslims know that only the BJP can save and uplift them. That is why a large number of Muslim people are joining the party and working with it.

Q: What is your opinion on the Congress leader's attack on Hindutva, which is said to be done to target the BJP?

A: Congress is a confused political party. They are unrighteous people who keep changing their religion for votes. Islam says that one should not speak ill of any religion. Muslims respect Lord Ram as Imam-e-Hind. Congress can do anything for votes. They wear cap, sacred thread 'janeu' and cross. People have learnt the "reality" of the Congress.

Q: Your opponents also have an image. Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh is termed as messiah of Muslims. Today too, the SP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav consider Muslim as their most reliable vote bank. How you will be able to garner Muslim votes?

A: Mulayam Singh Yadav, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh wore a cap, felt proud to be called as "Mulla Mulayam" just to get votes, but he did not work for Muslims. He just grabbed votes, threw Iftar parties and forgot. Akhilesh too did not do anything for Muslims during his term as the Chief Minister.

During the SP government, only Yadavs were favoured despite Muslims voting for it in large numbers. Muslims want work and development.

The new generation wants jobs along with religion so that they can get rid of poverty, become financially stable and this arrangement is being done by the BJP.

Q: The kind of accusation you are levelling at the SP, same is being done by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. What is your take on that?

A: Owaisi should first help Muslims of Telangana and Hyderabad. Till date, land of Muslims is encroached by the Waqf Boards. The BJP is strengthening in their stronghold. Recently, we have won a by-election in their bastion.

One who cannot save his own house, do justice with his family members, what will he do outside. Initially, Owaisi got success, but then people realised that he is just like Pakistan founder Mohd Ali Jinnah. Muslims have understood that if they support Owaisi, he will divide the country.

Q: But Akhilesh terms Owaisi as the BJP's "B team".

A: People can say anything they want, but in my view, there is no place for Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh.

Muslims of the state are intelligent and they have understood that who can work for their betterment.

The Congress, and the BSP have been decimated in the state, while the SP is also thinning out. What will people like Owaisi do?

Q: What is the BJP doing to woo Muslim voters?

A: If we talk about the 2017 UP Assembly election, we lost 35 to 40 seats with a difference of nearly 5,000 votes. This time we are focusing on these seats.

A total of 6,500 booths in the state have Pasmanda Muslims. We are trying to establish direct communication with Pasmanda Muslims including carpenters, blacksmiths, barbers, washermen and weavers by conducting tiffin meetings and many other programmes.

We are sure that Muslims will vote for the BJP as the community is fed up with the Congress, the BSP and the SP, and they have high hopes from the saffron party.

