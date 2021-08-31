Yogi announces ban on liquor, meat in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Aug 31 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura.

"The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade," he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme in Mathura, late on Monday evening.

He had earlier also said that meat and liquor sale would be banned in city of religious importance.

He suggested that those engaged in liquor and meat trade could take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura, that was known for producing huge quantity of milk.

"Every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi and there will be no dearth of funds for this. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region," he said.

The chief minister complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a new direction to the country.

He said places of faith neglected since long are being revived now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor