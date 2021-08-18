Yogi govt aims to light 7.5L 'diyas' in Ayodhya on Diwali

Lucknow, Aug 18 The Yogi Adityanath government this year on Diwali will light up 7.5 lakhs 'diyas' on the Ghats of Saryu river in Ayodhya.

The state government plans to break its 2020 record when it had lit up 5.5 lakh diyas (earthen oil lamps) during 'Deepotsav'.

According to the official spokesman, the tourism department has been asked to prepare for the event and submit proposals for the same.

"There will be three trials of the event before the main event takes place. An estimated 7,000 volunteers will participate in the lighting of diyas," the spokesman said.

Diwali, this year, falls on November 4 and the event is likely to be held a day earlier.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor