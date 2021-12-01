Yogi govt compensates farmers for crop loss

Lucknow, Dec 1 The Uttar Pradesh government has released over Rs 471.77 crores in relief funds during the financial year 2021-22, to provide adequate compensation to the farmers so that they recover from the loss owing to recent floods.

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said, "Farmers are on the state government's priority on issues of development. In pursuance of the instructions of the Chief Minister, every single farmer whose crop has been damaged due to floods or excessive rains, is being compensated with utmost sensitivity and promptness."

Till now, the Uttar Pradesh government has given over Rs 471.77 crores in relief funds to farmers benefitting more than 13.45 lakh farmers across the state, he added.

The minister also said that there was no crunch of funds for relief operations as sufficient fund is available in the state.

The respective district collectors will distribute it among farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The farmers' crops here have been badly damaged due to torrential rains and heavy floods in September and early October. The compensation amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of farmers from the district treasury.

In wake of the natural calamities, the state government is providing financial assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

