Yogi govt to renovate heritage sites

Lucknow, Sep 6 The Yogi Adityanath government will beautify heritage sites in Uttar Pradesh under the Centre's 'Swadesh Darshan Scheme'.

The Central government has allocated a total of Rs 33.17 crore to improve the infrastructure, enhance the attraction and ensure tourist security at the heritage sites of Uttar Pradesh, which is known as the land of Lord Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Kabir and Mahavir Jain.

According to the government spokesman, sites that will be renovated include the Kalinjar fort in Banda district, which is about 1500 years old and one of the largest forts in the country.

Besides, the Shaheed Sthal Chauri Chaura (Gorakhpur), Martyrs Memorial in Meerut built in the memory of martyrs who started the war for Independence in 1857 and Sloam Chaupal in Muzaffarnagar are also on the list.

Principal Secretary Tourism, Mukesh Meshram said, "It is expected that work on the ongoing projects at all the sites would be completed by the end of this month. The heritage of a country and state and the great men associated with it are the sources of inspiration for the people there, especially for the younger generation."

