Yogi meets businessman's family, assures justice

Kanpur, Sep 30 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met family members of the Kanpur businessman who had died mysteriously during a police raid in Gorakhpur on Monday night.

The Chief Minister assured Meenakshi Gupta, widow of the businessman, that she would be given a government job and asked the district administration to pay the family a compensation of over Rs 10 lakh.

He said that illegal activities by police personnel are not acceptable and warned that those found involved in "very serious offences" will be dismissed.

He said that if the family gave a letter, he would recommend a CBI probe into the incident.

Meenakshi told reporters that the Chief Minister had also agreed to her demand to transfer the case from Gorakhpur to Kanpur.

Manish Gupta ,36, died on Monday night after he was allegedly beaten up by some policemen, prompting the authorities to register a murder case against them.

ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar, meanwhile, said in Lucknow that Manish tried to flee during a routine checking of the hotel and fell down and got injured. He was taken to the hospital where he died, he said.

