Yogi plans seaplane service between Varanasi and Gorakhpur

Lucknow, Sep 8 The Yogi Adityanath government plans to start the first seaplane service between Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

The state government has written a letter in this regard to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The UP government asked the centre to conduct a feasibility study and take further action in the matter.

UP civil aviation minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi met union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the start of the seaplane service on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur air route. They also discussed other issues related to aviation.

According to official sources, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi asked Jyotiraditya Scindia to take immediate action on the seaplane service proposal sent by the UP government to the centre.

The seaplanes can operate from both land and water. Flying and landing can also be done from a 300-metre-long reservoir. The central government has planned 100 seaplane services in the country, in which about 111 rivers can be used as airstrips.

