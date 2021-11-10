Yogi to flag off trial run of Kanpur metro today

Lucknow, Nov 10 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start the trial run of 'Kanpur Metro' on Wednesday in Kanpur.

The trial run of Kanpur Metro was scheduled later in November but has been preponed.

The chief minister will press the button for the trials of the Metro train which will not only help in establishing seamless connectivity and will ease vehicular congestion across the city but will also give a major boost to the development of the region.

During the event of the trial run, the chief minister will also inspect the facilities available in the metro coaches as well as the arrangements for the platforms.

The construction work of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project was initiated by the Yogi Adityanath government on November 15, 2019.

The Kanpur Metro Rail Project has been completed in less than a span of two years, despite the pandemic break.

According to the government spokesman, in the first phase, Metro will run on the nine-kilometre priority corridor.

Nine Metro stations have been constructed so far. The second phase of Metro work would be carried out between Moti Jheel and Transport Nagar for which underground stations will be constructed.

The trials would be carried out under the strict supervision of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

As per plans, on becoming fully operational, six Metro trains will run on the priority corridor between IIT and Moti Jheel and two trains will remain parked in the depot as reserve. Six more trains will arrive in the city by the time the commercial operations are launched.

The Kanpur Metro will be equipped with regenerative braking technology. Through this, energy will be saved up to 35 per cent. That is, if 1000 units of electricity is spent in train operation, through regenerative braking, the trains will generate about 350 units again. This will be put to use again.

The elevators installed in the stations and depots will also be able to save energy by regenerative braking technology. These will have an energy efficiency of up to 37 per cent. For conservation of energy and electricity, the metro premises have also been equipped with LED lights.

Besides, a plan has been formulated to install solar panels at metro depots and stations.

For the first time in India, Kanpur Metro will come with a Third Rail DC Traction System. Special inverter, which will enable the energy generated by the brakes in the train to be used back in the system. As of now, no such arrangement has been implemented in any metro rail project in the country. The train is also special in terms of protecting the environment and for safety management.

