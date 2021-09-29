Yogi to launch helpline for women entrepreneurs

Lucknow, Sep 29 Under the ongoing 'Vikas Utsav' programme of the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Helpline on Wednesday.

An entrepreneurship development training to 75,000 women will also start on this occasion. Apart from this, free gas connection will also be distributed to women under Ujjwala 2.0.

The state government, in the last four and a half years, has spared no effort to make women entrepreneurs self-reliant by providing them employment, security, dignity and self-reliance.

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Consultants (UPICO) managing director, Praveen Singh said that 75,000 women from 75 districts will be given skill capacity development training and training for their safety at work place.

He said that the chief minister will launch a women entrepreneur empowerment helpline number in the programme.

From this helpline number, women entrepreneurs can get all the information related to MSME and the possibilities of self-employment and entrepreneurship.

