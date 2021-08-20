Yogi visits Kalyan Singh at SGPGIMS

Lucknow, Aug 20 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited ailing former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here.

Adityanath, on his return from Delhi, drove straight to the hospital and inquired about his health.

According to a SGPGIMS bulletin issued on Friday, the health status of the former Chief Minister is critical.

"He is on life saving support system. He is being closely monitored by the expert consultants. The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping close watch on all the aspects related to his health. Director, Professor R.K. Dhiman is supervising his treatment on daily basis," the bulletin said.

Singh was admitted to the SGPGIMS on July 4 following multiple ailments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor