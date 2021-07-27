Yogi visits Kalyan Singh who remains critical

Lucknow, July 27 The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and ex-governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh, remains critical.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital on Tuesday to see the veteran leader and spoke to doctors about his medical condition.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Tuesday, Kalyan Singh has been on continuous dialysis. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored. He remains on life support system.

"The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all aspects related to his health," the bulletin said.

