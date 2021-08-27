Yogi's 'Mission Shakti' 3.0 to help women learn about urban development

Lucknow, Aug 27 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now adding various new aspects to the third phase of 'Mission Shakti' that was launched on August 21.

According to the government spokesman, the state Urban Development Department will organise awareness campaigns among women at their workplace including in private institutions, business establishments, banking institutions, hospitals and various offices.

Women employees of the Urban Development Department, women councillors and councillors of municipal corporations have been given special responsibility for this.

Awareness programs will be organised to sensitise women about waste management, home composting from organic waste and to stop the use of plastic. Not only this, now women will also play a decisive role in cleaning their respective cities.

In the third phase of Mission Shakti, seminars will be organised at the ward level of women councillors and women employees in municipal corporations, municipalities and social workers of the city.

Apart from this, the skill training will be given by the department to make women self-reliant.

A special campaign will also be launched for the prevention of communicable diseases and meningitis.

Formation of Self-Help Groups and employment training is also on the cards through DUDA under Mission Shakti in skill upgradation slums.

