YSRCP denies involvement in attacks on TDP offices

Amaravati, Oct 19 The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) said on Tuesday that it has nothing to do with the attacks on the offices of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The ruling party issued a statement denying its involvement after a series of attacks on TDP offices, including its central office at Mangalagiri.

The attackers were apparently provoked by some unparliamentary words allegedly used by TDP spokesman Pattabhi Ram against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"The party condemns the outrightly abusive statements made by the TDP spokesperson against the CM. Such statements were never made against any leader in the history of our great nation. This is a new low," said a statement by YSRCP.

"The party categorically denies any links to the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could've provoked fans of our beloved leader who have nothing to do with the party, and the party has absolutely nothing to do with what unfolded," it added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA Sudhakar Babu lashed out at TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for venting their frustration on the state government by using abusive language against the Chief Minister.

The MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu is ashamed of his son for being incompetant, and is unable to digest his party's defeat, so he is entertaining his men to speak ill of the Chief Minister.

The MLA said that YSRCP is looking for a strong opposition, who pushes the government to do more for the people and work for the weaker sections. He stated that TDP has utterly failed to be a responsible opposition party and there is no match to compete with the government.

