20-foot-tall snake sleeps in lap of girl, video goes viral

A viral video of a snake sleeping in the lap of a girl has gone viral on social media. The video shows the snake sleeping peacefully with its head on the girl's lap. The snake appears to be 20 feet tall. The girl is seen comfortably holding the mobile in one hand while the other hand is seen moving over the body of the snake. The snake is also sleeping comfortably on her lap. The girl is sitting in the yard of her house. While the snake can be seen crawling openly.

The video, which went viral, was shared on Instagram's Yournaturegram account. The video was shared on September 18 and is currently going viral. So far, more than 1.2 million people have watched this dangerous video. While thousands of people have commented on it. The comments indicate that the video is from Indonesia. But that is not confirmed.



