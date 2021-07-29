80-year-old woman sells fruit juice in Amritsar to make ends meet, video goes viral

An 80-year-old woman is struggling to make ends meet. The woman is living a self-sufficient life. Her videos have gone viral on social media. The 80-year-old woman is making a living by selling fruit juice. The video, which has gone viral on social media, is said to be from Amritsar in Punjab.

A Twitter user named Aarif Shah shared this video of the octogenarian from his Twitter account. The video went viral shortly after. Several big celebs also tweeted the video and urged to visit the woman's stall and give her a helping hand. The hardworking woman is being praised everywhere. She has a fruit juice stall in Amritsar.

Aarif posted the video with the caption saying,"The 80 year old woman runs a stall in Amritsar. She is working hard in her old age to feed herself. She's struggling to have customers from sometime. Her stall is located at Rani Da Bagh, near Uppal Neuro Hospital. Please visit her stall, help her so that she can earn some money."

