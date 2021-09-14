Anand Mahindra amazed after seeing 'Bolero Viral Video' of Rajkot rains

The situation is very critical in Saurashtra area of ​​Gujarat due to torrential rains. Roads in Rajkot and Jamnagar areas have turned into rivers. Upto 4 to 5 feet of water has accumulated in low lying areas. Facing all these crisis, the police administration and rescue teams are reaching out to the flood-hit areas. Similarly, a powerful video of Mahindra's Bolero car has gone viral on social media. Anand Mahindra, the owner of Mahindra Company, has also noticed the video and expressed surprise.

Air Force helicopters are also being used to evacuate stranded civilians in Jamnagar and Rajkot. Due tyo heavy rains flood waters have turned roads into rivers. On Twitter, a man tweeted a video of a car driver driving his Bolero car through flood waters in Gujarat. The bolero car can be seen moving easily through the road as the water is flowing like a river. The car concerned is a police vehicle and is said to be going to help the citizens.

The Bolero car is about four to five feet submerged in the water. However, the video shows the car traveling in the opposite direction of the current without stopping, resisting the speed of the water. Netizens have tagged Anand Mahindra in the comment section, Gujarat Police, District Collector of Rajkot and owner of Mahindra & Mahindra Company.

This video has been shared with the caption "Mahindra hai to mumkin hai". Anand Mahindra also retweeted the video, saying, "Seriously? During the recent rains? Even I am pretty amazed."