Chef dies after cobra snake he was cooking bit him 20 minutes after he had cut its head off

It is very common for people to die due to snake bites, but a shocking incident took place in South China. Here in a restaurant, the chef cut off the head of the cobra snake and set it aside. After this, the chef started preparing to make snake soup, after about 20 minutes, as soon as the chef went to chuck the cobra's head in the bin that it bit him, injecting the chef with its flesh-killing, neurotoxic venom. After which the chef died.

Chef Peng Fan, a resident of Foshan City in Guangdong province of South China, was preparing soup made from the meat of the Indochinese spitting cobra snake. He was bitten by the severed head of the snake. Actually, soup made from the mass of poisonous cobra snake is very much liked in China. This soup is available in most restaurants.

After Chef Peng Fan beheaded the spitting cobra, it took 20 minutes to make the soup. After this the chef started cleaning the kitchen. After some time the chef picked up the severed head of the snake to throw it in the garbage can, when suddenly the snake bit his hand. The guest of the restaurant, 44-year-old Lin Sun, said that 'we were having dinner at the restaurant for my wife's birthday, when suddenly there was a lot of commotion. We didn't know what was happening, but screams could be heard from the kitchen. There were calls for a doctor in the restaurant but unfortunately by the time medical assistance arrived the man had already died.

A police spokesman said, "This is a very unusual case, it appears to be just an accident. Nothing could have been done to save Chef, only doctors could help him."

However, experts in this matter say that snakes and other reptiles can make reactive movements for an hour even after being killed. The venom of a cobra's spitting is particularly bad. It contains neurotoxins, which can kill or paralyze within 30 minutes.