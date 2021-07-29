Couple become friends on mobile phone, gets married and divorced within 17 days

A strange incident has taken place in Jalaur district of Rajasthan. A young man and a young woman became friends on mobile phone. This friendship turned into love in just a few days. They then ran away and got married. What is special is that the couple got married on the first date. A few days after the marriage, the young woman went to his mother's place. The youth filed a petition in the court. The youth demanded that the girl be released from her family. The court then began hearing the youth's petition. In it, the young woman expressed her desire to live with her family. The court allowed her to stay with her parents. What is special is that all this happened in just 17 days.

Jeetram Mali, who lives in Sayla area of ​​Jalore, filed a petition in the High Court seeking release of his wife from her family. The court then asked the young man's wife to appear in court. Police produced the girl before a bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Manoj Kumar. At that time, the young woman expressed her desire to stay with her family.

'We were introduced on mobile. They became friends and then their friendship later turned into love. We got married on the first date. But within a few days, I realized that our marriage would not work. So I decided to stay with my parents, 'she told the court. The court then allowed the girl to stay with her parents.