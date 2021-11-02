Couple steals 45 wine bottles, including bottle worth ₹3 cr from Spain hotel

The theft of liquor bottles worth billions of rupees from a hotel in Spain has caused a stir. The theft is said to have been committed by a couple staying at the hotel. The accused couple stole about 45 bottles of liquor, including a 215-year-old bottle. The price of this old bottle is said to be Rs 3 crore.

The incident took place in a famous hotel called Atrio in Spain. This hotel is famous for its pricey wine collection. A couple had come to stay in this hotel. According to the information received, while the couple was having a meal in the hotel restaurant, they stole the bottles of liquor.

The couple stole bottles of liquor so cleverly that the hotel staff had no suspicions. What is special is that no one noticed the security cameras. After this, both of them left the hotel. After the staff noticed the bottle were missing after which they checked CCTV footage, which showed the couple stealing bottles. It turned out that not one but 45 bottles were stolen.

Hotel officials say some of the stolen bottles are from the 19th century. One of these bottles costs more than Rs 3 crore. All these bottles were a special collection of this hotel and were very neatly decorated. Police, on the other hand, have launched an investigation based on CCTV footage. However, no information has been received about the accused yet.