Cutest thing on the internet today, little girl asking for samosas instead of eating apple

Now life without the internet is impossible for everyone, we can watch, talk and share anything at any time, with the internet the life has become easier than ever. Every day some things go viral that catch the eyes of people and go to headlines. Now people can also earn through the internet.



And on the same note, one more cutest video is now ruling the whole internet, where a girl child is asking her mom for Indian dish Samosa, in the video, it's been seen that little girl asking for samosa when her mom gives her apple.



In the now-viral video, a little girl is seen asking her mother for samosas instead of apples, to which her mom says, “samosa ganda hota hai".

The conversation goes on like,

Mummy- Apple finish kro

Girl- nahi

Mummy- Kya chahiye

Girl- Mujhe samosa chahiye

Mummy- samosa ganda hota hai

Girl- mujhe samosa hi chahiye

Mummy- samosa nh khate ye lo apple lo, apple mitha hota hai

Girl- apple kadva kadva hai.



And this cute conversation continues, watch the video here.

The video is posted on me_and_my_bachchas Instagram account, and the video got 375k views.After watching this video netizens couldn't stop them self's laughing and started reacting on the video by dropping comments



