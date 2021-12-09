Durex company memes Vicky-Katrina's much talked about wedding, post goes viral

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married today. Meanwhile, condom company Durex has shared a funny post on social media about Vicky and Katrina's wedding. Netizens are also smiling after seeing this post. Durex company shared a post on their Instagram account, saying that it would be a joke if dear Vicky and Katrina didn't invite us. The post is getting a lot of likes and interesting comments.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have till now not revealed a single detail about their wedding. They have invited few guests to the wedding and have also kept the list of guests a secret. Maybe that's why the company made fun of Vicky and Katrina's wedding. This post seems to be getting a lot of attention on social media.

Users are having fun commenting on this Durex company post. One user wrote that, O Bhai Saab .. while another said that it is becoming more personal. While another user said, this is the best meme on their marriage. Earlier, the company had also posted about the marriage of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and it was very popular.