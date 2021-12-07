Farmer finds 13 carat diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in excavation in Panna district

A poor laborer from Panna in Madhya Pradesh found a superior quality diamond of 13 carats in a diamond mine in Krishna Kalyanpur on Monday. The price of this diamond is said to be around Rs 60 lakh. The discovery of this diamond did not go unnoticed by the laborers. Not only that, but six other diamonds have been found today. So yesterday was Diamond Day for Panna.

On Monday, tribal farmer Mulayam Singh found a 13-carat diamond. Mulayam Singh said that now he will teach the children with the money earned from selling this diamond.

The diamond will be placed in the next auction. He said that the diamonds found are worth millions of rupees. These diamonds are 13.54 carats, 6 carats, 4 carats, 43 cents, 37 cents and 74 cents. They can cost up to Rs one crore. Anupam Singh said that the real price of these diamonds will be known only at the time of auction. But poor people are happy with the way diamonds are found today. Because it has changed their future. When asked how much money Mulayam Singh, a laborer looking for a 13 carat diamond, would get, the diamond office said that when the diamond auction takes place, 12 per cent of the proceeds will be deducted and all the money will be given to Mulayam Singh. If the diamond is auctioned for Rs 60 lakh, Mulayam will get Rs 52.80 lakh.