French girl fell in love with Bihari guy, got married in India

A young woman from Paris, France came to India to marry her Indian boyfriend. Mary Lori Herl from France was in a relationshoip with Rakesh Kumar from Begusarai. The couple got married in a Hindu style on Sunday. After the couple got married, villagers flocked to see the Bihari 'groom' and the foreign 'bride'. On Monday, the day after the wedding, relatives and villagers came home to see the foreign bride.

Rakesh Kumar, son of Ramchandra Sah, a resident of Katahariya, Begusarai, married Mary Laurie Hurl, a businessman from Paris, in a traditional manner. Mary was accompanied by her mother to the wedding. The bride and groom will return to Paris next week.

Rakesh's father Ramchandra Sah said that his son was living in Delhi and working as a tourist guide in different parts of the country. Meanwhile, he befriended Mary, who visited India about six years ago. After this, even after she returned to her country, they kept in touch and later fell in love. After this Rakesh also went to Paris three years ago. There Rakesh started a textile business in partnership with Mary. Meanwhile, the love between the two became stronger.

When Mary's family found out about their love affair, they agreed. Mary loved Indian culture so much that she planned to come to India and get married in her husband's village. After this Mary reached the village with her parents and Rakesh and the two got married here on Sunday night according to Indian Sanatan tradition chanting Vedic mantras. According to the information received, Rakesh's uncle used to work as a guide.