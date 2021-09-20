Grand parents secretly did DNA test on grandson because they didn't trust their daughter-in-law

When a baby is born at home, not only are the parents happy but the whole family is excited. The most happiest are the baby's grandparents. But you will be shocked to hear what happened with a couple. As soon as the baby was born in this family, the grandparents, instead of expressing happiness, tested their grandson's DNA by doubting their own daughter-in-law.

The couple's husband has shared this strange story on Reddit. In it, the husband said that his parents did not like his wife. Ever since his girlfriend and he first met, they've both been against their relationship. Even after his wife became pregnant, his parents did not accept her. They did not like her as my wife.

The incident happened with an American man. He said his wife's name is Sonya. She works in a restaurant. After several attempts I proposed to her. When Sonya was taken home to visit her parents. On the first visit, the parents disliked Sonya. My parents thought that Sonya was only using her son for a green card. Not only that, after the marriage, the parents did not even bless them both. The couple got married and started their family without the permission of their parents.

After 2 years of marriage when the couple gave birth to a child. The boy's parents then contacted the couple again. At the same time, the boy's mother tested the granddaughter's DNA. So that it can be confirmed whether this boy is their grandson or not. When the boy found out, he asked his mother about it. The mother replied, "I did grandson's DNA test to see if the boy was yours." The couple, upset by the incident, kept the grandparents away from meeting their baby. The incident is going viral on social media. Netizens are supporting the decision made by the child about the parents.