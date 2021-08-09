Idol of Goddess Durga wearing 20 gram gold mask in Kolkata; photo goes viral

Many things have changed since Corona's entry into the country. Also many things seem to have become an integral part of life. Masks, sanitizers are some of these things. Chaturmasa has started across the country. An idol of Goddess Durga was unveiled in Kolkata. At this time, the idol of the goddess was seen wearing a 20 gram gold mask.

A photo of Goddess Durga wearing a 20-gram gold mask is going viral on social media. Not only that, in the hands of Goddess Durga, the items required for disinfection are shown. Work on the statue is currently underway, and only a glimpse of it was shown on Sunday. However, this idol is currently the subject of discussion.

Masks, thermal guns and other things are kept in the hands of Goddess Durga. Through this, the message of keeping people safe has been conveyed. Organizers say they are trying to raise awareness of the importance of health and safety in the Corona crisis. Don't look at the gold mask as a big ornament, appeals Trinamool MLA and Bengali singer Aditi Munshi.

"We have done this with the intention of creating awareness among the people during the Corona period," she said.

