Job Alert! 14 day job will make you earn Rs 9 lakh! check out details

If someone told you that you would get a salary of Rs 9 lakh for just 14 days of work. At first this may seem like a lie but yes it is true. The job is currently available in Edinburgh, UK. An advertisement has also been given for this.

As per the advertisement, the job is for the period from 22nd December to 5th January and applications are invited for the same. This job opportunity has been made available by a rich family. Applications have been invited for the post of Nanny. The family has announced that they need a nanny to take care of the children during the Christmas holidays. There are two five-year-old twins who need to be cared for. The nanny will get a daily salary of Rs 59,000. Therefore, according to this, you will get a salary of Rs. 9 lakhs for 14 days in Indian currency.

It's hard to find a nanny right now because it's Christmas. That is why this great salary has been offered. The working nanny will have to take care of them for 14 days. She will not be able to go home during this time. Even on Christmas day, she would have to stay at work and look after the children. Nanny will have to bathe the children, feed them, play with them, and sleep with them. The applicant must have five years of childcare experience. It also needs to be vaccinated.