Lawyer Couple in Assam printed Constitutional weeding theme card, on their weeding

You must have seen many different varieties of wedding cards, but have you seen the Constitutional-themed wedding card, yes you read that right the Lawyer couple in Assam has come up with the unique idea of a Constitutional themed wedding card on their big day. The card includes names of the bride and groom written on either side of the scales of justice to represent equality. The wedding invite also mentions the laws and rights that govern Indian marriages.

"The right to marry is a component of Right To Life under Article 21 of the Indian constitution. So, it is time for me to use this Fundamental Right on Sunday 28th November 2021," the card reads.

The invitation adds, "When lawyers get married, they don't say 'YES', they say - 'We accept the terms and conditions.'"

The groom always wanted to make a unique card for his wedding. Talking to the news portal he said "I wanted to put that humor on the card to make look different. When we go through a wedding card, people usually check the venue, time, and date. We don't read what's written on the top and bottom. I wanted to have a card that people would read from top to bottom,".

He took a friend's help to design the card and got it printed. The interesting part is that the family members of the groom got to know about the card after it went viral. "The first number on the card is of my father. After he started receiving calls, he asked me, 'What card did you make?' I had made two cards. The first one was traditional and the other to invite the legal fraternity," the groom said.