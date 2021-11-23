Man keeps rock hoping that it is Gold, discovers it was rare Meteorite

A man named David Hall, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, has suddenly won a jackpot. David had been hiding a stone in his house for many years. He believed that the stone was gold. Despite millions of attempts, David tried everything to open it, sure that there was a gold nugget inside the rock. So David took the 17kg stone and arrived at the museum in Melbourne.

Experts working at the museum inspected the stone. Checked its properties. They were shocked to see the results. Because the stone that David had was not a simple stone. So it was a meteorite that had travelled through space. David realized that it was worth more than gold. This made him very happy.

The red and yellow stones were found by David in 2015 at the Regional Park in Melbourne. Many gold stones were brought to this area in the 19th century. So many hope to find gold in this area. To break open his find, Hole tried a rock saw, an angle grinder, a drill, even dousing the thing in acid. However, not even a sledgehammer could make a crack. That's because what he was trying so hard to open was no gold nugget. As he found out years later, it was a rare meteorite.

A few days ago, David took this stone to a museum in Melbourne. The rock was examined by geologist Dermot Henry. He noticed that the rock David had was a meteorite. Henry estimates that the meteorite is 4.6 billion years old and may have crashed on Earth 100 to 1000 years ago.