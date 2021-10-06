Man orders power bank on Flipkart, gets a brick instead

Nowaday amid the pandemic many people prefer shopping online. There are also plenty of offers from e-commerce companies to attract customers during the festive season. Consumers also prefer to buy items online as there are offers. However, there have been cases of fraud after ordering goods online. A similar incident has taken place. A person had ordered a powerbank from Flipkart. But a shocking incident has come to light where a piece of brick actually came home.

The customer was shocked when the box of items ordered online was opened. He has shared his experience on social media. A user named S RahulSi27583070 shared some photos on Twitter. In which he had ordered a 2000 mAh powerbank, but he got a piece of brick after opening the box. He has since tagged Flipkart and reported the matter. Many have had a similar experience, which they have expressed on social media. Someone ordered a lighter and Nutbolt came home. So one person has been sent an empty box. A Hindi website has reported about this.



Flipkart Karta Hai main lighter man gaya usmein se aap Hi Dekho Kya nikala

Wonderfull service by #Flipkart

Recieved dettol soap instead of realme ear buds.#flipkart asked me to share docs, i sent them all docs, but still issue not resolved yet...#fake_Service