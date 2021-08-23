Man pretends to be pregnant for a day, ties melons to create baby bump

Only women can understand what happens to a woman during pregnancy. Women who keep their baby in their womb for 9 months have to face many difficulties during pregnancy. What a man did to understand the pain of a pregnant woman cost him dearly. He came up with the idea of pretending to be pregnant for a day. He wanted to know exactly what it was like to be pregnant.

The man tied a heavy object around his stomach to mimic a pregnant woman, but after trying to get up, he could not get out of bed. The video is currently going viral on social media. The video has been viewed by over 1 million people on the TickTalk channel Maitland Hanley.

According to a report in The Sun, a man used 3 watermelons on his stomach to imitate a pregnant woman and tape it to hold it. In the video he was pretending to sleep in bed early in the morning to mimic a pregnant woman. The alarm clock goes off next to the bed.

He then turns off the alarm when the beep sounds and tries to get out of bed. But he couldn't get out of bed. The watermelon tied on his stomach was so heavy that he could not move. This video is being shared by many on social media.