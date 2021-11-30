Meme fest after Parag Agarwal Takes Over Twitter CEO, Indians are searching for his salary, Know Parag's Salary in Twitter

In a major development, CTO Parag Agarwal has been unanimously selected by the board as the new CEO of Twitter. The move is effective immediately, though Dorsey will stay on the board of the social media company until his term expires in 2022, Twitter said in a statement Monday.

"I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," Dorsey said in the statement.

"My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead. The appointment of Agrawal, who completed his Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University in 2011, was announced internally in October 2017."Deep gratitude for jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support", wrote Agarwal on Twitter.

After Agarwal took over the CEO position on Twitter the whole social media is flooding with memes and comments, people are curious to know what would be his life, salary, and IIT degree.

Memes on Parag Agrawal

Agrawal ji ka beta once again is gonna be a taunt weapon for desi parents...🤧🤧🤧 https://t.co/296oMvyqHx — Swati (@Swatixy) November 30, 2021

Coaching institutes after yet another IITian becomes CEO at Big Tech. pic.twitter.com/044DebcBZW — Atharva Kharbade (@athrvakhrbde) November 29, 2021

Indian parents after hearing Twitter's new CEO is an IITian:

"beta IIT main chale jao aage bahut scope hai" 🤡 — Sahil (@sahilypatel) November 29, 2021

Indian parents after reading tomorrow's newspaper of an IITian becoming Twitter's CEO

"Dekhlo IIT nikaal lo .. fir dekho naam hi naam"



The kid knowing the reality ..... pic.twitter.com/jolb6P1Qgi — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) November 29, 2021

What is Parag Agarwal IIT rank and Education?

The current CEO of Twitter holds the 74th rank in the IIT entrance examination. He did B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from the IIT Bombay and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University. Before joining Twitter in 2011 he also worked in Microsoft, AT&T Labs, and Yahoo.

How much Parag Agrawal will be paid as Twitter CEO?

The 37 old IIT-Bombay graduate Parag Agrawal will receive an annual salary of $1 million-plus bonuses, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Agrawal will also receive restricted stock units (RSUs) valued at $12.5 million that will vest in 16 equal quarterly increments, starting February 1, 2022, along with performance-based restricted stock units in April 2022.







