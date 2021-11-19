Money Rain VIDEO! Fans pour drum full of currency notes on Urvashi Radadiya during her performance

Fans are crazy for their favorite artist. Often you will see fans do something great for their favorite artist. One such incident is going viral on social media. Fans have literally rained down notes on the singer during one of the shows. The video of this incident is currently going viral.

According to the information received, this video is from a program of famous Gujarati folk singer, Urvashi Radadiya from Gujarat. Fans poured bucket full of notes during one of her performance. The video shows Urvashi performing on stage. Meanwhile, one of her fans comes from behind with drum full of currency notes and starts raining notes on her. Apart from this, notes are seen spread everywhere on the stage.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share the video and thanked everyone for their ‘invaluable love’. She also added the hashtag ‘money rain’, among others.

Viral Bhayani also posted the viral video and wrote in the caption,"Yup real money. Folk singer #urvashiraddiya has a crazy fan following and her songs get this reaction at every live show she does. Nothing unusual for her, she later uses the money collected to sponsor weddings of poor girls and other good deeds."



