Mother, boyfriend leave woman diagnosed with HIV positive, later told her diagnosis ‘very wrong’

Even doctors often do strange things or mistakes and these mistakes cost people dearly. A similar horrific case happened with a TikTok user. A doctor's mistake made a big difference in the life of a TikTok user named @elzbthhope. Her mother moved away from her forever. Also, her boyfriend left her after the incident. However, when the truth of the incident came to light, the woman became very angry. She has narrated the whole incident through a TikTok video.

The woman said in the video that she met a female doctor for routine checkups. The obstetrician gynecologist, who has been practicing for 20 years, told her that she was HIV positive. Hearing this, the woman couldn't believe it. Her mother was a victim of hysteria. When she found out about her daughter, she was shocked. Not only that, after learning about the woman's illness, her boyfriend also left her.

The doctor quoted the woman as saying in her report, "The doctors also informed us that we are trying to make you live as long as possible." I was shocked for a long time. Several weeks after that I had another test done by another doctor. It turned out that I did not have any illness. What's more, the other doctor said, "We don't know the basis on which you were diagnosed with HIV." You have no illness. Then I went to the female doctor again. "I am just happy to know that you are not HIV positive," she said.

The video, which was shared by TikTok users, has received over 847k views so far. At the same time, a large number of people are making comments. One user wrote, 'I can't imagine how you must be feeling after all this.' Another user wrote, 'I know a few more people who have been misdiagnosed. Therefore, it is better to consult more than one doctor.