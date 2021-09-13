Mother makes teenage daughter do 3000 skips per day to grow taller, suffers knee injury

In a unique incident, a woman from Zhenjiang province in China made her daughter do 3000 skips with ropes a day to make her taller. She made her daughter do so much exercise with skip ropes that the girl's knees are in danger.

A 13-year-old girl from Hangzhou was forced by her mother to skip ropes until she experienced extreme pain in her knees. The girl had complained several times to her mother that her joints were hurting, but the mother was obsessed with increasing her height (bizarre way of growing taller) and she kept on taking the daughter's talk as an excuse.

According to Chinese media reports, the 13-year-old girl was asked by her mother to skip rope 3000 times every day, so that her height would increase. Meanwhile, the girl complained of knee pain to the mother, but the mother considered it as her lazy behavior of the girl and continued her exercise schedule. The height of this girl named Yuanyuan was 1.58 meters and her weight was about 120 kilograms. In such a situation, the mother was trying to reduce her increased weight and increase her height by making her exercise daily. For this, the mother did not consult any doctor, but made the daughter's exercise schedule after believing what was heard. Earlier she used to ask her to skip rope 1000 times, but as she felt that the time was running out to increase her height, the mother made her do 3000 skips.

For 3 months, the girl continued to bear this torture of her mother. After this, Yuanyuan told her mother about the pain in her knees. When the mother took her to the doctor, he told that the girl has got traction apophysitis. After the girl's checkup, the doctor told that excessive exercise can be harmful for children. Describing other methods of weight loss, he said that skipping too much can cause big problems. A similar problem has occurred in China earlier also with a 10-year-old boy, who complained of pain in the ankles. Doctors clearly say that along with the exercise of children, it is also important to take care of their sleep, nutrition and mood.