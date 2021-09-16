Mumbai ranks 2nd in most honest cities in the world, Anand Mahindra shares tweet

Anand Mahindra, the head of Mahindra & Mahindra Company, is quite active on social media. On his Twitter handle, one gets to see and read something new every day. His posts are also very useful and he shared a similar post on Wednesday. As a Mumbaikar, you will feel proud after reading his post. Mumbai has been ranked as the second most honest city in the world. The tweet posted by Anand Mahindra has now gone viral.

Reader's Digest surveyed the most honest cities in the world through social media. What is the thinking and mentality of the people there ?; Based on this, The Wallet Experiment campaign was started. Through this campaign, 192 wallets were lost purposely to test honesty in 16 major cities of the world. Accordingly, 12 wallets were deliberately lost in each city. There was also money kept in these pockets. The name of the person concerned, family information, business card and office address were kept in the wallets. The results were then presented by studying how many pockets were found in which city.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, came second in the campaign. 9 out of 12 wallets were returned, while the Finnish city of Helsinki topped the list. There, 11 out of 12 wallets were returned. User Erik Solheim posted the data and Anand Mahindra retweeted it. "Not surprised, but certainly very gratified to see the results of this experiment. And if you factor in the relative levels of income in each country, Mumbai’s outcome is even more impressive!, ”tweeted Mahindra.



