Nitin Gadkari stands in queue like common man to board flight, video goes viral

There are not many politicians in our country who despite having so much power and money adopt a simple way of living. Many politicians who are at power has spread a VIP culture in the country.

But there are some big people who obey the law and break the VIP culture. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's video standing in queue to board Indigo flight like any ordinary citizen has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the Transport Minister is seen standing in a queue to get on the plane. A Twitter user Navneet Mishra took a video of Gadkari standing in line shared it on the site. According to Mishra, Gadkari was spotted waiting to board an Indigo flight.

“Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari standing in line to catch the flight like a common man,” Mishra wrote.