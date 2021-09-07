Nurse creates beautiful chandelier out of used covid vaccine bottles

The number of covid cases in the country is slowly receding but the threat of third wave still remains. The only thing that eliminate the virus is vaccine.

The whole world is currently fighting a war against the virus through anti-corona vaccine. There is no denying that frontline workers, i.e health workers, have made a significant contribution in the fight against Corona.

One of the frontline worker has used empty bottles of covid vaccine vials from waste and has made a chandelier from it. The chandelier, made by using empty vaccine vial bottles, is made by nurse Lara Vesis. She is a resident of Colorado, USA. Seeing the empty vaccine vial bottles gave her the idea that something good could be done by using it.

She then decided to make a chandelier out of it. For this, some wires were used along with empty vaccine vial bottles. She first bought a frame and hung all the vaccine vial bottles upside down on it to light it. “The way anti-corona vaccines are bringing light into everyone’s lives. The chandelier has been made in the same way using these empty vaccine vial bottles. I want to honor the work done by my colleagues through this, "said Lara Vesis.

