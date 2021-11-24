Pre-wedding photoshoot of bride working out in a gym in saree, video goes viral

Currently, there is a trend of doing pre-wedding photoshoots before marriage. The bride and groom go to different places before their wedding ceremony and do photoshoots. Many people take photos in different romantic poses in pre-wedding photoshoots. But recently a newlywed has done a shocking pre-wedding shoot. The video of her photoshoot is currently going viral on social media. Netizens have showered likes and comments on this video.

The video of the bride's pre-wedding photoshoot has been shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his Twitter account. He captioned the video, 'Pre-Wedding Shoot ...' The video shows the bride using 25 kg dumbbells. A photographer is seen taking photos of the bride while she is working out. The bride wore an orange sari, gold jewelery and a garland in her hair for the pre-wedding shoot.

The video, shared by Rupin Sharma, received thousands of comments and likes within minutes of being shared. Over 17,000 people have watched this video so far. One user commented on the video, "Marriage is like a war, so be prepared."