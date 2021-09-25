Ratan Tata shares heart warming pic of Taj Hotel staff sharing umbrella with stray dog

Mumbai often receives heavy rainfall due to which normal life of the citizens get disrupted. Due to heavy rains local train services also get affected. However, in this rain, there are people who support elderly grandparents. There are also people who show kindness towards animals. Ratan Tata, a sensitive entrepreneur of Tata Group, shared a similar photo of rain in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata is a well known entrepreneur in the country and a very sensitive personality. That is why the Tata Group under his leadership always comes to the rescue in times of crisis in the country. He also donated Rs 1,500 crore during the Covid period and opened his Hotel Taj for health workers. Ratan Tata shared a photo outside the Taj Hotel.

He took to Instagram to share a photo, where one of his staff member standing outside a coffee shop at the Taj Mahal Palace holding an umbrella, while his furry friend comfortably sits by his feet.

“Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon,” Tata captioned the picture. “This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily,” the 83-year-old business tycoon added, lauding the staff.

While the man was busy at work, the dog seemed to be enjoying the rains. “A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals,” he wrote.



