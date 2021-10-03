Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan arrested by NCB, netizens react with MEMES

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested three people including Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The arrests have been made after NCB carried out its first-ever raid on a luxury cruise liner and detained at least eight persons, including Aryan Khan. According to the NCB sources, drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party.

The eight detainees in the case had been taken for medical tests in Mumbai on Sunday. As per CNN-News18 report, NCB will seek police remand in the case as it wants to carry out further investigations in the case. More people are likely to be interrogated in the case, reports said.

All the eight detainees have been identified as Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. Of these, Mohak, Nupur and Gomit are from Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are both fashion designers while Gomit is a hair stylist. Sources confirmed to that both Mohak and Nupur had come to Delhi with Gomit.

Aryan Khan is not very active on social media. But as soon as the NCB took over, he started trending on Twitter. Subsequently, many memes on Aryan Khan went viral.

