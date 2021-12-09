Shashi Tharoor's Pic With Newlywed Couple went viral, he finally slams the trolls

Remember Shashi Tharoor the former union minister and Congress MP, who left everyone into splits with his selfie in Parliament, with six female MPs women which went so viral on social media, well again he is back with the bang.



He again stole the limelight on social media with his new picture from one wedding. Recently Shashi attended one wedding where he is been seen posing with the newly married couple. This picture went so viral on social media that netizens couldn't stop themselves and started making memes on the picture. People were surprised to see Shashi's outfit in the picture though the bride and groom were dressed well, while Shashi was a little overdressed. The picture was shared by the groom, Abhishek Kulkarni, thanking Shashi Tharoor for attending the wedding.



He captioned the post "The man who never fails to bless me in whatever I do, either in person or in spirit. For the most special occasion of my life, Shashi Tharoor travelled all the way & stayed with us for two days in Mahabaleshwar to bless (my wife) and me and enjoyed every bit of our wedding".

The man who never fails to bless me in whatever I do, either in person or in spirit. For the most special occasion of my life, @ShashiTharoor travelled all the way & stayed with us for two days in Mahabaleshwar to bless @chahatdalal & me and enjoyed every bit of our wedding 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aKeCG5iR8D — Abhishek Kulkarni (@theabhikulkarni) December 5, 2021

Why does it look like you went there to bless shashi on his wedding. 😂😂 — Shivang Goswami | शिवाँग (@itisshivang) December 5, 2021

Shashi Tharoor giving Dulha vibes & overshadowing the Dulha 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9qp0JfZLEt — Rosy (@rose_k01) December 7, 2021

Or a moment l thought Shashi Tharoor ji was getting married — dr (@DocObg) December 8, 2021

The man who never fails to bless me in whatever I do, either in person or in spirit. For the most special occasion of my life, @ShashiTharoor travelled all the way & stayed with us for two days in Mahabaleshwar to bless @chahatdalal & me and enjoyed every bit of our wedding 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aKeCG5iR8D — Abhishek Kulkarni (@theabhikulkarni) December 5, 2021

Never a good idea to invite Shashi Tharoor in your wedding and then have the audacity to take a photo with him. https://t.co/oEDJMOHWht — Danish (@Danish_Bhutto) December 7, 2021

After all of these hilarious comments, Shashi slammed the trolls he wrote "I am used to being trolled by an organised brigade of Bhakts &I can take it, knowing it comes w/the territory. But dragging non-political people into your malice is not cool, & insulting a young couple on their wedding day to take cheap shots at their guest is disgraceful".