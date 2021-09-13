Shocking! Man kills mother-in-law, inserts bamboo in her private parts

In a shocking incident, a man killed his mother-in-law and inserted a bamboo in her private part in Mumbai's Vile Parle. The man was arrested by the police under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused man has been sent to police custody till September 14. According to the police, “After assaulting her on the head with tiles and stabbing her with a knife, the accused inserted a bamboo in her private part and pulled out an internal organ. We added Section 377(unnatural offences) of the IPC six days ago,” reported The Indian Express.

The victim used to live with her daughter where the incident took place in Vile Parle. Earlier, the accused was also arrested for theft and was in jal for three years. Recently on September 1 he was released from jail. After which he went home and saw that his wife had married someone else and was pregnant.

The man asked his wife to leave her new husband. However, when he went to meet his wife the next day, she had already left the place. He tried to find her whereabouts from his mother-in-law , but she didn't gave him any details.

The accused ended up assaulting his mother-in-law and stabbed her multiple times. He was arrested one day later from Pune.

