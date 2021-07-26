Shocking! Man puts metal ring on his genitals, fire crew comes to his rescue

People wear rings on their finger and it has its own special significance. But what if someone puts the same thing in their private part? A similar shocking and bizarre incident has taken place in Britain. According to media reports, a firefighter crew was called to a British hospital to cut a stainless metal ring off a man's penis.

According to reports, doctors at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary called in the Technical Rescue service of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to help the man who was admitted on 22 July. The crew used a special tool to cut the metal ring. After which the person was relieved of the pain.

Former Huddersfield GP Steward Oliver said: "I don't know why this guy did that. But I can only assume that it was done to help maintain an erection." He added: 'It must have been incredibly painful and the ring had to be removed as soon as possible. Otherwise, there is a risk of developing gangrene.

A strange incident had come up from Hong Kong where one of them had fitted a metal nut on his genitals. According to reports, the unnamed 34-year-old had developed a fever before his visit to the hospital and his genital was 'severely oedematous', completely out of fluid. The process of removing the metal nut was not easy. A diamond disc cutter was used to cut this metal nut.