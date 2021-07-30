Shocking Video! Road caves in due to horrific landslide in Sirmaur district

A shocking video of landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district has gone viral on social media. In the video one can see how horrific the landslide is as the highway caves in and collapses into a gorge. The whole incident was captured on video and the video has gone viral on social media after it was shared by Congress leader Srinivas BV.

"Road goes down in a landslide after mountain cracks near Badwas, Nahan in Himachal Pradesh," Srinivas BV said in the caption of his Twitter post. The National Highway 707 is blocked after the landslide.

While Sonal Kalra wrote,"This is the scariest ever. Landslide in Himachal. Please stay away and stay safe."

हिमाचल के नाहन में चंद पलों में ही भूस्खलन के चलते रोड पाताल में समा गयी । ईश्वर रहम कर..



Road goes down in a landslide after mountain cracks near Badwas, Nahan in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/e5614HbnWs — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 30, 2021