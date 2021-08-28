Shocking video shows python's exploded stomach after it ate a cow

A shocking video is a going viral on the internet that shows a python with an exploded stomach after it ate a cow. The strange incident took place in Thailand on August 21.

The 15 feet long python attacked a 2-year-old cow that was grazing in a farmland located in Phitsanulok province, northern Thailand, on August 21. The cow had disappeared three days ago, and the owner of the cow was looking for it when he found the python.

According to the village official Nirun Leewattanakul, “The python must have been hungry and saw the cow. It then strangled the cow to kill it before swallowing its whole body.”

Further the village official said the cow died inside the snake, but its stomach couldn’t digest the dead cow. After the python swallowed the cow's body it became swollen and stretched it’s stomach even more. The python also didn't survive after the incident.

After the new reached the authorities, they burnt and buried the remains of the animals in a vacant area. The serpent has not killed other animals, as per reports.

You can watch the video here: